ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 157.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ResMed by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in ResMed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.83.

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $2,332,075.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,289.75. This represents a 50.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,940 shares of company stock worth $9,164,385 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $219.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.19 and a 52 week high of $263.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.03%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

