Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,509 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $74.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $2.23 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Clarkson Capital raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

