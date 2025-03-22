RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $8.63. RLJ Lodging Trust shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 142,420 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLJ

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.36. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $329.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,592,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 170,484 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 134,093 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 232,393 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,166,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after buying an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.