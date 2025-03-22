Robert W. Baird Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $410.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $490.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $387.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.46. Adobe has a 12 month low of $374.50 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

