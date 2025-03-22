Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 60,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,779,212 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 117,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 582,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 125,183 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,330,000 after buying an additional 280,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

RCI stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

