Roth Mkm Has Lowered Expectations for McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. On average, analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth $51,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

