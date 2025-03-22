Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPW) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1213 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAPW stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.75. 17,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285. Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Get Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF alerts:

Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (AAPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively managed fund seeking to provide weekly distributions and 1.2x leveraged exposure to the weekly price return of Apple stock (AAPL). AAPW was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Roundhill.

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.