Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPW) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1213 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AAPW stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.75. 17,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285. Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $51.86.
Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF Company Profile
