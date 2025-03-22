Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF Announces Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:COIW)

Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:COIW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1834 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

COIW stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357. Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $50.27.

Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF (COIW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is an actively managed fund seeking to provide weekly distributions and 1.2x leveraged exposure to the weekly price return of Coinbase stock (COIN). COIW was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Roundhill.

