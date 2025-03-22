Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 15,373 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,373 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $22,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

DLR stock opened at $150.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.82 and a 200 day moving average of $169.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.54 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

