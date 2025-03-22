Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $28,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Capital One Financial by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Capital One Financial by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 63,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,038,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.87.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $174.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

