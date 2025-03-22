Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,194 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $18,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 132,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 15,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.04.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:O opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.54. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 328.57%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.