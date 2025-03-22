Royce & Associates LP Buys 974 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in ScanSource by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 42.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 59.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $828.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,994 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $75,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,424,880. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

