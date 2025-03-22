Royce & Associates LP Decreases Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,959 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Veritex were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veritex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,064,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Veritex by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 680,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,918,000 after buying an additional 78,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Veritex by 24.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,618,000 after buying an additional 122,809 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veritex by 11.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 512,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 54,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on VBTX shares. Hovde Group raised Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Veritex from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Veritex Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Veritex Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.