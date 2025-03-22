Royce & Associates LP Invests $64,000 in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocGo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,252,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 39,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DocGo by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 90,438 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DocGo by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 363,391 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in DocGo by 11.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,199,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 124,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Stock Performance

DocGo stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.08. DocGo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DCGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.85 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DocGo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

