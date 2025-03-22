Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 2,974.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.82.
Progyny Stock Performance
Shares of Progyny stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny
In related news, CEO Peter Anevski bought 209,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $3,033,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,384.24. This represents a 90.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 228,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,988.92. The trade was a 191.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Progyny
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.