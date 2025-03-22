RTC Group (LON:RTC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.86 ($1.28) and traded as high as GBX 109.45 ($1.41). RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 108.90 ($1.41), with a volume of 1,062 shares traded.

RTC Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 100.43.

About RTC Group

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

