Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

IHE stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $62.68 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $610.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

