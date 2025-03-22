Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,020 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $58.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.4824 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

