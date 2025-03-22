Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $154,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Shares of TJX opened at $116.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.69 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

