Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $212,000 in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,143,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EQAL opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $611.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $52.18.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.