Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,853,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,661,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,448,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 524.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 616,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,829,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 577.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 81,738 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 4.4 %

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $93.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $110.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average of $97.76.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

