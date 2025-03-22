Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 14.5 %

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.21. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

