Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,591,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,608.4% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 76,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 73,660 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $113.75 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

