Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,655 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 4.1% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $146.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.70 and its 200-day moving average is $156.20. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $124.32 and a 1 year high of $167.30.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

