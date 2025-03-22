Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 2.0% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 672.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $149.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 36.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.27.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

