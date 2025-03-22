Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

