RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15, Zacks reports. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.09 billion.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.99. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.