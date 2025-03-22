RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15, Zacks reports. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.09 billion.
Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.99. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29.
