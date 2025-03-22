Sandra Beaver Sells 8,996 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) CFO Sandra Beaver sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $119,286.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,710.58. This represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sandra Beaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Sandra Beaver sold 1,586 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $17,208.10.

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of EOLS opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.28. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Trading of Evolus

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Evolus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Evolus by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Articles

