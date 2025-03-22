Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,261,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.89. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $68.43.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

