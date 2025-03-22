Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 8,538 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782,365 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,735 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,051,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

