Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Trading 17.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report) was up 17.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 5,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 368% from the average daily volume of 1,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Scheid Vineyards Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44.

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

