Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.32 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $24.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

