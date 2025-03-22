Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,434,970 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $355,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrenne Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

