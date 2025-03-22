Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 101.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,190,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434,970 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 62,538 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 488,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

