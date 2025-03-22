Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 17,328 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius Research raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,125. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,797. This represents a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $70.39 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.