Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181,685 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 245,324 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SEA were worth $231,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,758,331,000 after buying an additional 4,761,289 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in SEA by 3,033.0% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after buying an additional 2,031,038 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in SEA by 341.1% during the third quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,996,376 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $188,218,000 after buying an additional 1,543,743 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,345,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,673.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,738 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SEA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $126.01 on Friday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $147.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 840.04 and a beta of 1.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About SEA
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
