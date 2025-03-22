Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 76,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 43,458 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,841,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.6 %

SEE stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

