Sei Investments Co. Acquires 16,739 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 910,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $141,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,638,000 after buying an additional 53,219 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $3,085,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $141.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $174.32.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

