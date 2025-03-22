Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,314,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $260,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,140,000 after buying an additional 44,114 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $188.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

