Sei Investments Co. Has $420.49 Million Stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,890,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352,771 shares during the period. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.75% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF worth $420,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $511.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.06.

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

