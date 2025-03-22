Sei Investments Co. Has $571.99 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,378,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $571,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 47,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $172.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.17 and its 200 day moving average is $174.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.