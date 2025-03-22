Sei Investments Co. Purchases 28,602,115 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 299.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,602,115 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,063,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 34,291 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,822 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $25.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

