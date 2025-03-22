Sei Investments Co. Sells 120,549 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 846,918 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 120,549 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $130,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $156.82 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $149.43 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Melius assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

