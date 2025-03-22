Sei Investments Co. Sells 25,559 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 779,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,559 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $166,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.85.

RGA stock opened at $191.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.05. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $178.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

