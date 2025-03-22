Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires 4,435 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Semanteon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,629,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 803,961 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Adient by 144.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 210,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 124,539 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Adient by 202.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46,766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 36.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 109,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth $725,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $13.92 on Friday. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adient from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

