Semanteon Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Semanteon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 130.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,590 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 526.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 660.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $458,730.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,779.84. This represents a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -70.31 and a beta of 1.13. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

