Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $302,000 in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 973.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 58,283 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $624,210.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 502,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,379,750.81. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 27,453 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $315,434.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 867,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,608.73. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,060. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $9.93 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $176.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

