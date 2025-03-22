Semanteon Capital Management LP Purchases 6,148 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Semanteon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $804.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.64.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. PRA Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $293.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

