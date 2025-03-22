Semanteon Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.43. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

