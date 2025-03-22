Semanteon Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 33,753 NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 33,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engaged Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 14.1% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 7,171,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,311,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 28.6% during the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,996,000 after acquiring an additional 688,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 966.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 732,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 663,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,693,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,953,000 after acquiring an additional 621,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 9.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,157,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,124,000 after acquiring an additional 596,254 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NCR Voyix Stock Down 2.4 %

NCR Voyix stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. NCR Voyix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

NCR Voyix Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

